Letter to the Editor: Hurricanes and climate change

After the devastation of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, many have asked whether the severity of these storms is due to climate change. Scientists shy away from linking individual storms to climate change, but for all practical purposes the answer is a definite yes.

For over a decade, climate scientists have told us that the burning of fossil fuels is creating a global climate which is “warmer, wetter and wilder.” The science is simple - human burning of fossil fuels upsets the natural balance of gasses in the atmosphere by adding approximately 38 billion tons of extra carbon dioxide and 18 billion tons of extra water vapor to the atmosphere annually. As one might guess, all this extra gas creates problems. The extra carbon dioxide traps the suns heat (greenhouse effect) resulting in higher ocean temperatures, arctic melting and sea level rise. The extra water vapor saturates the atmosphere like a wet sponge.

Together, the warmer water and wetter atmosphere create the perfect conditions for stronger hurricanes/typhoons in the oceans and tornadoes/thunder storms over land areas. Data shows that 7 of the 10 strongest cyclones in recorded history have occurred in the last decade and that the average number of tornadoes in the U.S. has steadily climbed from about 250 per year in the early 1950’s to over 1,000 per year in the past decade.

As hurricanes and tornadoes are teaching us, the cost of these storms in human lives and property damage is “mind boggling.” Our leaders may deny climate change, but we pay the consequences. At the state and national level, we must demand that our leaders educate themselves about and then act on this critical issue. Climate change will only get worse until we accept its reality and take intelligent decisive action. As with all environmental issues, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Ken Sawyer, a Wilton resident, is a retired science teacher and former oceanographer for the U.S. Navy.