Letter to the Editor: Hydro-Québec and Québec Indigenous communities are partners in hydropower development

Hydro-Québec and Indigenous communities have developed various partnerships to ensure the communities benefit from economic spinoffs of projects, to preserve different types of land use and to promote the pursuit of traditional activities. Hydro-Québec has signed some 40 agreements with Indigenous nations and communities since 1975 and is a leader among Canadian companies in terms of its extensive relations with these communities.

Using terms like ‘dispossession’, ‘eviction’ and ‘poisoned water’ to describe that relationship– as we have seen in recent letters to the editor – is simply erroneous and ignores the reality of the decade-long relationship that has been established.

Our approach is to meet with potentially impacted groups, including Indigenous communities, early in the project design process. Representatives of Indigenous communities are integrated into project teams and their traditional knowledge taken into consideration in designing the project. We sign Impact Benefit Agreements with these communities to ensure compensation and economic spinoffs. In some cases, communities invest in projects and, in return, receive a share of the profits.

For more information on our relations with Indigenous communities, please see this.

But don’t just take our word for it. On one of our recently completed projects, the COMEX, an independent body composed of members appointed by the governments of Québec and the Cree Nation, performed a thorough follow-up consultation on our of recently completed projects:

“In COMEX’s opinion, there has been very good collaboration between the Cree Nation and the proponent in recent years. In addition, the Committee is convinced that the Eastmain-1-A and Sarcelle Powerhouses and Rupert Diversion Project will have contributed to greater understanding between all the parties concerned, to greater Cree involvement in the development of the territory, and perhaps to empowering them to achieve their long-term economic and community development goals.”

The full report of COMEX is available here.

Over 40 years of collaboration with Indigenous communities have made it possible for Hydro-Québec to use Québec’s hydropower potential to provide reliable, sustainable and competitively priced electricity to Quebecers and export markets.

Let’s not try to rewrite history, let’s look at what has been accomplished and what we can do to play a role in the fight against climate change in North America.

Gary Sutherland

External Relations – Exports and Acquisitions

Hydro-Québec