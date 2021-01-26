Letter to the Editor: Hydro-Quebec’s misleading poll

Recently the government of Quebec (through Hydro-Quebec) did an exhaustive poll of only 500 Mainers to gauge where we stand on their unpopular NECEC project. CMP, another foreign-owned corporation and their partner in the project, released the results. Collectively, these two companies stand to make $15.4 billion in profit off the corridor project, so of course, Mainers should trust that their motives are pure.

The truth is that both of these companies have shown nothing but disrespect to the voters of this state since the inception of this for-profit project, doing their dealings behind closed doors and spending a small fortune on lobbyists and lawyers to prevent a statewide referendum. They could care less about how we feel about the project, which is evident from the questions posed in the push poll they released last week on the same day that No CMP Corridor delivered more than 100,000 signatures to the Secretary of State to trigger a statewide vote.

Hydro-Quebec has failed once again in the “facts” department and appears out of touch with the reality of the situation, perhaps because they are based in another country. Their whole poll was ridiculous and a waste of time, and it shows just how desperate they are to slash their destructive corridor through our state to profit off a contract with Massachusetts. I look forward to voting YES this November to stop them once and for all.

Theresa York

Farmington Maine