Letter to the Editor: Hypocrisy Unlimited and the woman is not yet in the ground

The party formerly known as the GOP, now fashioned in the persona of an incipient autocrat, is facilitated in an insidious Machiavellian manner by the regime of "Fearless Leader" - "Get moose and squirrel" - McConnell who regales in the passing of Justice Ginsberg as a means to an end of exercising awesome power to co-opt the checks and balances of government crafted by the Founders. Amid the crocodile tears shed by the occupant of the White House and Senate Republicans and their phoney narratives of loss and sympathy for the passing of Notorious RBG just 45 days before the election, their glee is thinly veiled. They see the opportunity to usurp not just the Supreme Court, but Trump's failing re-election as well for this sad passing. In this toxic environment the "Speaker" and Trump henchman Lindsey Graham wallow in hypocrisy in their madcap push to confirm an extremist nominee by wick of their Senate majority, despite their having denied Obama the right to nominate Merritt Garland in his last term 10 months before an upcoming presidential election. My mother always said "What's good for the goose is good for the gander."

Jon St.Laurent

No. Bridgton