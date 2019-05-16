Letter to the Editor: I must be seeing things

I am currently out of the country and have subscribed to the electronic version of the Sun Journal for a few years now. I enjoy keeping up with events and use the Regional tab which is specific to Farmington and my neighborhood, West Freeman.

I turned the page and on B2 saw a couple of visually impaired young men fishing. I am not sure if they caught anything that day but the picture surely caught my attention. In the background was a U.S. flag, laying on the ground. Was I seeing things? I had to go back a few times and tried to enlarge the picture. Maybe it was just a banner, maybe something that was close in color and design to our flag but not really Old Glory. I just went back again and must be mistaken. Donna Perry took a great shot, obviously she is not blind, near, far, blurry or red eyed. Did they not see the flag on the ground, did it just blow over at the instant the shot was taken. We can only hope that one of them jumped to the rescue and planted it back in its proper place. I travel quite a bit and have served in the Army on active duty and the National Guard and Reserve. My service has nothing to do with what we should all feel at the site of our National Colors being disrespected. To be here in the U.K. where thy can’t display their flag and to listen to the comments about our laws and government and to see our flag on the ground. It boiled me and I am sure others are filling your opinion box with the same sentiment.

Tim Callahan

West Freeman