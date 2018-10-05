Letter to the Editor: I support Black and Landry

I am writing this letter, which may seem unusual to some, to support Republican Russell Black for Maine’s 17th Senate seat (Franklin County) and Democrat Scott Landry for House district 113 (Farmington and New Sharon). I have come to know both of these fine gentlemen and feel that our region would be well represented by them. One thing is very important to me in politics- the ability for a candidate to listen and possibly change their opinion on an issue once all the facts are rolled out. While I feel Russell is quite conservative by nature, when he was in the House of Representatives he took the time to meet with me on a number of occasions to discuss the issues challenging our nonprofit organization. He asked many questions and in the end was a supporter of legislation we required to stay competitive and keep our business and mission solvent. I felt Russell was able to change his mind and inclination on my issue. And he was always available by phone, email or in person. Scott Landry is also someone I have come to know well- if there is something cool happening in the area, it is likely Scott is on site taking pictures and documenting the event for those who might not have been able to make it. I think this shows Scotts true passion for the area- every conversation I have with him involves his love for the region and his desire for its people to be successful in business and in life. Combine that with Scott’s business experience, and I think he will quickly earn the respect of fellow legislators and be a powerful voice for the people of Farmington and New Sharon. I think in this day and age the ability to think independently and not be tied to one party or ideology is crucial and will become more so as we work out from under crippling party politics. I feel both these candidates have the ability to do so, to the betterment of Farmington, New Sharon and Franklin County.

Darryl Wood

New Sharon