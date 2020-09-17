Letter to the Editor: I support Jan Collins

I support Jan Collins for Senate District 17 and ask that you join me and vote for her in the upcoming election.

Jan, the successful owner of the Wilton Blueberry Farm, is running to represent all residents of Franklin County and those of the Kennebec County towns of Belgrade, Fayette, Mount Vernon and Vienna in the Maine Senate. She offers a variety of life experiences for us to consider. Jan is a retired chemistry teacher and special education teacher. She taught at Jay High School and at Mt. Blue High School. She also has additional experience in Community Health Education and in the environmental field. Jan is currently Vice-President of the Franklin County Retired Educators – MEA; and Asst. Coordinator of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition (MPAC). She also holds a master’s degree in Instructional Leadership.

Jan Collins’ qualifications for the Maine Senate are unmatched.

As we recover from the COVID-19 crisis, we will need a leader with proven successful experience who understands healthcare, education and the economy. That is why I’m supporting her in the upcoming election. Would you join me and vote for Jan to be our next senator from Franklin County in Augusta?

Please vote! Absentee ballots are available now. You can request your’s by calling your town office.

Paul Gilbert

Jay