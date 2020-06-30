Letter to the Editor: I support Tiffany Maiuri

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of Tiffany Maiuri’s candidacy for the Franklin Country commissioners. We are in dire need of better representation. The posture of the current commissioners, especially incumbent Terry Brann and outgoing Charlie Webster is that they serve to represent and push their own views, not those of the people they serve. Witness their arrogance in refusing to allocate funds approved by the voters to several community service organizations vital to our health and wellbeing.

Tiffany Maiuri, who has served on the Wilton Select board since 2013, is just the person we need. She has the generous and caring values that come from a career of serving others, first as an officer in the Merchant Marine and now in town government. These values are well tempered by the knowledge and skills that come from managing town finances. She has brought programs and services to the town of Wilton while keeping costs down by attracting grant money to defray costs minimize the impacts on her constituents. She served capably too on Wilton’s budget committee and is one of the key people responsible for Wilton’s comeback as a community.

Our current commissioners seem to think that less is always more. Tiffany has shown that more can be done for less. Its high time we re instill a sense of service and can-do in our county government, and be done with the arrogance that begins and ends with no.

Steve Bien, MD

Jay