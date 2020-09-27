Letter to the Editor: I will be voting for Ed Hastings

I will be voting for Ed Hastings to be the next sheriff of Franklin County on November 3, 2020. Having served under sheriffs Pete Durrell, Don Richards, Dennis Pike and Scott Nicholas the message from Ed Hastings on his plans to resume community policing, retaining personnel, restructuring the patrol division for better coverage and expanding training opportunities for all personnel resonates with me and others. Ed Hastings views include financial responsibility while implementing the return to improved county policing for all Franklin County citizens. For the past six years Ed Hastings has been the supervisor of the police coverage at the Farmington Fair. In my position as the Superintendent of Building and Grounds for the Agricultural Society It was my pleasure to work with and observe how well Sergeant Hastings performed his duties. Sergeant Ed Hastings is an amiable police officer and I urge you to call, write or visit his web site WWW.HASTINGSFORSHERIFF.COM for more information.

Tom White

Jay