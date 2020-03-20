Letter to the Editor: Improve America

We're fractured. Whether it happened when George Bush Sr. chose not to invade and occupy the Middle East in 1991 or when his son did invade and occupy the Middle East in 2001 is not important. What is important is that we acknowledge it isn't helping us as a nation.

Politics isn't going to fix this because it got us into this. What I mean by this is that our politicians are easily swayed by lobbyists who demonstrate an ability to influence public opinion. As a result they rarely ever lead these days.

At this point you're likely asking, "and how do you suggest we resolve this problem, genius?" Well, that's up to you, by which I mean it comes down to our ability to have honest conversations with one another. To do we'll have to cast aside the direction we receive in the form of talking points from agenda driven sources.

Our only agenda from here on out should be improving America. Since we know that hasn't happened through divisive politics it is time to compromise as our founders did with one another in order to establish and maintain this union. It would be a shame if we were to do further damage to those noble efforts.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington