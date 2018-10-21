Letter to the Editor: In Janet’s hands

Great leaders have empathy, vision, talent, good judgement, determination, and humility. Anyone earning my vote must embody those qualities, defend my rights, and guide us to a brighter future. Although it’s clear Janet Mills is most qualified, people ask “Is she personable enough? Progressive enough?”

Here’s the Janet I know:

My grandmother-in-law, Nelda, resided in assisted-care alongside her longtime friend Kay. Nelda admired Kay’s family, supporting her children in political endeavors regardless of party. Although Republican, Nelda voted cross-ticket and knew Janet as a gracious, trustworthy public servant.

Kay’s visiting children said hello, but Janet came in Nelda’s room and took time to really talk. Nelda began hospice care immediately after Kay died; I was touched by Janet’s ability to set aside her own grief and visit. Janet’s good humor cheered us, easing Nelda’s anxiety as her health deteriorated. Nelda respected Janet’s grit and accomplishments, and from our talks—if given the opportunity before her death—would have gladly voted Janet for Governor.

It takes inspiring vision to develop the Action Plan for Maine’s Economic Future; a compassionate, courageous person to detail how to battle the opioid epidemic, saving lives; a capable, steadfast fighter with foresight to tackle the diverse issues Janet has.

I know what Nelda knew: Janet’s attitude, ability, and experience are key to a prosperous future for Mainers.

I remember Janet squeezing Nelda’s hand before leaving as I put what is most precious to me—my child, his future—in Janet’s hands. Janet’s earned my vote!

Gwen Doak

Wilton