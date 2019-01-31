Letter to the Editor: In opposition to NECEC

I am writing this letter to the editor in opposition to the Central Maine Power Corridor, which I feel is a bad deal for Maine. As the details of this project have emerged, it has met with overwhelming opposition from citizens, businesses and organizations genuinely concerned with the future of west central Maine.

On Jan. 22, a group of concerned citizens spoke to the Farmington Selectmen about the New England Clean Energy Connect project, also known as the CMP Corridor or the NECEC. I had asked in a letter for the selectmen to rescind their support for the project and in fact come out against it. About 30 people attended the meeting, and about a dozen spoke out against the project, in support of the selectmen rescinding their support. No one spoke for it. Not one person.

It was announced at the meeting that CMP had asked to come back to the February selectmen’s meeting to again present their case. The presentation by John Carroll of CMP has been rescheduled to Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. Likely at the Community Center to accommodate the anticipated crowd. If you oppose the project, this is your opportunity to show up and make your voice heard.

This project was turned down by both New Hampshire and Vermont because the people realized they were getting fleeced. So CMP turned to Maine, offering a much less lucrative deal. They consider us a cheap date who would bite for their misleading rhetoric. Lets not be that cheap date. Opposition is building and we can stop this project, one town, organization and person at a time.

Ask yourself who you trust, Spanish owned CMP or your friends and neighbors who have done their research and are virtually 100 percent unified against this project. Join us on the 26th.

Darryl Wood

New Sharon