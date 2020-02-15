Letter to the Editor: In opposition to NECEC

The January 22, 2020 Bangor Daily News Op Ed from Tony Marple in support of the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project strains all credulity.

The claim that the No NECEC opposition is funded by the fossil fuel industry is nothing but a conspiracy theory promoted by a well-funded, Pro NECEC group headed by a well-paid and well-known political operative. The truth is that the NO NECEC opposition is a grass roots effort funded by individual donors.

Scientific information from Bradford Hager, an earth scientist at MIT, and research by Washington State University, has proven that hydro power, especially from the shallow headwaters of Hydro Quebec, is not clean energy and may exceed the CO2 output of energy produced by fossil fuel sources. The Massachusetts Attorney General, acting as the Public Advocate for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, has continued her action against the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, claiming that hydro power purchased from Hydro Quebec will replace hydro power beyond New England with energy produced by fossil fuel sources.

Comparing on an equivalent basis small-scale logging operations and cross-country ski trails to a 300-foot-wide by 53-mile-long clear cut, in which forest growth will be suppressed by herbicide and contain thousands of 100-foot-high transmission towers, is especially egregious. The forests of the western Maine mountains are not entirely pristine, but they are typical of our beautiful Maine forests. The trees grow back to shelter an abundance of wildlife and native brook trout.

If Tony Marple believes that transferring hydro power from Quebec to Massachusetts is critical in reversing climate change, then he should support the competing transmission corridor in Vermont, New England Clean Power Link, that would be much more sensitive to the environment.

John Nicholas

Winthrop