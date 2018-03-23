Letter to the Editor: In regards to reapportionment

For clarification in regards to the citizens petition for the reapportionment of the RSU 9 Board of Directors.

If Farmington and Wilton’s directors are at the meeting they hold 64 percent of the vote.

With Farmington and Wilton’s directors and ONE other director they can have a legal meeting because they would have a majority of the director’s present and a majority of votes, leaving 7 towns without any reason to attend a meeting.

Each of the 5 Farmington Directors has 8.4 percent of the vote for a total of 42 percent of the total vote.

Each of the 3 Wilton directors has 7.4 percent of the vote for a total of 22.2 percent of the total vote.

The other eight towns in the district have a combined total 35.8 percent of the total vote. Chesterville 7.4 percent, Industry 5.0 percent, New Sharon 7.6 percent, New Vineyard 4.1 percent, Starks 3.5 percent, Temple 2.9 percent, Vienna 3.1 percent, Weld 2.3 percent.

With this in mind the other 8 towns have become nothing more than an ATM for the school district.

By decreasing the board from 16 members to 10 members, all with one vote and each vote being equal, then ALL towns will have a voice in what happens in RSU 9. With the 10 towns and one representative elected from each town, elected by the entire district, we feel this will help diminish the animosity between towns, and the citizens in them. Our goal would be to eliminate the yes vs. no voters, in hopes to unify the district. All representatives are supposed to represent all students and not necessarily the town they are from. All votes should be equal.

The opinion of Drummond/Woodsum (attorneys for RSU 9) “…Each schoolboard member is accountable to the entire district, not to any member municipality.”

Craig Stickney 491-1863

Chesterville

Tiffany Estabrook 860-9317

Chesterville