Letter to the Editor: In regards to the PALS program

Dear MBRSD voters,

I am writing regarding the PALS program, what has been referred to as "Alt-Ed for Elementary." At the bottom of this letter, you will find the sources I pulled data from. The only resource I didn't include was the timeline of education in the U.S.

At the meeting on May 7 at the MB Campus, I heard some confusion about the program that the elementary teachers, administrators, and staff have devised to help our towns' children who arrive at school every day unprepared to learn, due to the emotional dysregulation in this percentage of children.

I submit what I've written, below, to try to make sense of a disorder that is so new that it goes by at least three names. This disorder is so intense, so sudden, and so disruptive that the professionals tasked with "fixing" it are probably so busy attempting to determine consistent "fixes" that they haven't had the time to do the more formal aspects of research: naming, official publications, conference presentations, etc.

Herein begins the more abstract part of this letter. Let your imagination run free for a bit... :)

When is the last time you showed up for a conference, expecting that you would be fed, and you weren’t? Well, why didn’t you eat at home? Isn’t that on you, as an adult? Oh, you didn’t go to the grocery store. Yeah, well. Then, you kinda knew what the consequence would be.

Now, imagine that you aren’t the one who buys your food, your heating oil, your shampoo? Is it still on you? Are you as ready to go out into the world, at that conference where everyone is always so chic, so energetic, so smart, so... non-stinky?

Back to the conference where you were so hungry, possibly also tired, brain fogged, and a bit **rank**.

Were you able to learn as much, or were you paying attention to your belly? Chances are you forgot you live in Maine and thus must layer -- every day, everywhere you go, regardless of the weather outside. Did you jump up and yell: “Why isn’t there food here? What’s wrong with you people? Confer means meet. We’re meeting at this conference. Where people meet, there is supposed to be food! And why can’t you regulate your air conditioning? I told you two whole minutes ago that this gym was too hot! Can’t you do anything right?”

Of course you didn’t. You probably had an internal struggle, vowing to “become ill” if you weren’t handed at least a Twix bar. And your focus kept going back to your belly, which then made your emotions become more intense. The internal struggle became darker, with more adult words, and your facial expression changed.

But you kept all of your thoughts inside your head. Maybe you doodled. Maybe you wiggled your knee, silently, under the table, but no words came out. No yelling. No jumping up and down.

Suddenly, you’re six. Are you as relaxed about the hungry-tired-angry-hot-smelly situation as you were as an adult? Why? If you have children, you know how "the tag is too itchy," and "the socks feel all pinchy" and those sorts of hyper-aware phrases tend to come out of hungry, tired, cranky kids. Then, you probably spoke gently and kindly to that child, providing food, a nap, and cuddles or a book as soon as humanly possible. Your experience with that kid was memorable, for sure, but you both came out of it relatively unscathed -- fixed by the food, sleep, and love.

I'm here to say that not all children have those kinds of safety nets.

I'm here to say that the children who most benefit from public school are the ones who come to school for the food, the structure, the praise -- heck -- the smiles in the hall that they get from that one teacher they only see one period out of every eight. Real smiles, I swear, nourish children more than Kraft mac and cheese.

The kids who come to school for care have not learned the kind of self control that adult you used at the conference, as you were HANGRY, tired, and the wrong temperature. Children arrive at school who are hungry, angry, tired, and uncomfortable every single day – except that their angry words come right out, no matter what, no matter when, and at whomever – toward children and toward adults.

The adults who are receiving this kind of treatment from hurting, confused, needy kids are hired to teach a whole room full of elementary children so they can be as prepared as possible for the rest of their lives -- from high school graduation straight into and through retirement.

And just in case you let yourself wonder: yes, teachers these days definitely know how to discipline students with clear boundaries, consequences, and steps. Marzano. It is to teaching as Gray's Anatomy is to medicine. Everyone has a copy, has been trained, re-trained, and quizzed on it. We can all close our eyes and see our copy, on our classroom's bookshelves.

Statements about dysregulation in children being about lax discipline is akin to assuming that a person could fight the car-consuming lava of Oahu with little Dixie cups of water, brought in sporadic bursts because the one dispensing the cooling agent (the teacher) has 22 places to be at once, even though the lava is really causing some problems right now (lava = kiddo having a really, really hard time calming down and/or being quiet).**

One question I’ve heard is: “Well, why don’t these kiddos go to Special Ed?” invariably, they do. From the first inkling that a child might qualify for Special Education to the child’s new Special Education plan officially starting is a 12-week process, at minimum. That means that a child who is in the regular ed to special ed pipeline, the problematic behavior will affect 12 weeks, at 5 days per week, 5 hours of instruction (I took 1 hour away for lunch, recess, etc), affecting 21 students. That yields 1260 days of individual schooling, yielding 6300 hours of adversely affected instructional time.

(Please, please, please check my math: 12 weeks x 5 days x 21 other students in that child’s elementary classroom x 5 hours – 6 hour school day, minus 1 total hour for lunch, breaks, passing time, restroom breaks, etc.).

And that is one classroom, in one school.

Why PALS is needed is the same reason there has been alternative education added to high schools and middle schools, prior to now: there are students who want to learn, but right now is not that time.

How PALS is envisioned for our district is that once the PALS students are back on track, they will re-enter the regular ed classroom. That will happen to quickly and efficiently teach kids behavioral skills they need to be successful in school and then return the students back to their regular classrooms in an efficient timeframe. All this will happen under the guidance of our district’s child behavior specialist, who will create individualized intervention plans for the students, to teach any missing behavioral skills so they can be successful in the classroom setting.

In closing, in case you’re wondering what kinds of behaviors can appear in a child who is not regulated, “Children are not knowing the appropriate way to act in school. They feel that they cannot communicate without hitting."

In the past 18 years, more and more pressure has been put on teachers to be on top of every nuance of every student, to know how to teach each child in the way that works for him or her, and also to be disciplining a sizable group of children who are showing up ever more tired, more hungry, and less capable of “doing school,” as my child behavior expert buddy said.

As Americans, as New Englanders, when we know that society has changed or is changing, we reassess our current situation, try our best to predict future needs, and then we change. Maybe it’s because we’re like our weather: wait a minute, and maybe we’ll change. Maybe it's because we keep gardening, even after a failed season. Maybe it's because we are ruled by the seasons, so we have to be flexible to change.

Young women in Boston wanted to be enlightened like all the men in New England, so in 1873 Massachusetts responded, allowing them to be educated at home, via correspondence courses.

Where would we be, had this change for New England women not been embraced -- then hailed -- for the great educational leap that it was?

Native American kiddos weren’t being educated, so in 1879 the U.S. responded.

Where would we be, had this change for America’s first citizens not been embraced -- then hailed -- for the great educational leap that it was?

Little Suzie wanted to be a three sport athlete with uniforms that were cut for her body’s sprints, jumps, and free throws, just like her brothers, so in 1972 the U.S. responded.

Where would we be, had this change for America’s women athletes not been embraced -- then hailed -- for the great educational leap that it was?

Little Johnny couldn’t write, so in 1975 the U.S. responded.

Where would we be, had this change for America’s English / Language Arts students not been embraced -- then hailed -- for the great educational leap that it was?

C’mon citizens of RSU9: the kiddos who come to school for boundaries, for caring, for clarity, for consistency need us. And… we need them. In a few short years, six to be exact, our state will have a combined job shortage of over 11,000 – with both demographic changes and job growth accounted for.

Nope: move outs are NOT included in that number. That number includes people who were here, in Maine, in that age band, during our last census.

That means that the labor shortages you’ve noticed, lately? We’re scratching the surface, here in 2018. 2024 is going to be much more intense.

If you love Maine, and you love being able to get things done, and – yes – if you love putting your time and energy into building potential, please vote to support PALS by voting YES on the school budget on May 15th, at your town’s polling place.

Respectfully submitted to the voters of the RSU9 School District.

Heather Huish

**Clarification: I was drawing a comparison between a child’s behavior and lava merely because it’s right there and it will not get better no matter which ones of your typical teacher bag of tricks you try. This is absolutely not any disrespect for students. Honestly, I feel for kiddos who are acting out the most because invariably, they want to do better but they do not know how to. Like I've said so, so, so many times since becoming a teacher-mom: "Worry if your kid isn't choosing home for melt downs but is melting down at school." If kids are melting down at school, invariably there is a set up there -- a teacher, guidance counselor, or friend -- who is helping them learn the boundaries / strategies they so want to have.

