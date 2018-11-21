Letter to the Editor: In response to NECEC letter

I would like to respond to Walter Anderson's letter to the editor published in the Nov. 17 edition of the Bulldog.

CMP/Avangrid and Mr. Anderson want us to believe that the 'benefits' of the proposed NECEC power line are hard facts. It's simply not true. The alleged ratepayer savings are nothing more than estimates provided by a consultant CMP paid to come up with a number.

CMP/Avangrid is trying to make a case that an extension cord from Quebec to Massachusetts would have some benefit to our state. CMP's application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity acknowledges that the NECEC has been proposed to meet a Massachusetts need. They had to at least pretend Maine would somehow see benefits that outweigh the obvious destruction ecological and recreational resources in western Maine.

But there is good reason to believe there won't be any savings for consumers. The PUC's independent consultant has already found CMP overstated estimated ratepayer benefits by almost 60 percent. The PUC will determine whether or not there will actually be ratepayer benefits.

In any case, simple logic doesn't support the CMP/Avangrid storyline. How many times have we heard a utility tell us it wants to make a massive investment, from which its shareholders will certainly profit, in order to reduce our rates? And how many times has that actually worked out for us? Just consider past CMP projects in Windsor, Detroit, and Dixmont with only a percentage of the estimated benefits!

We do have one hard fact: we know what ratepayers are going to pay. It's written right into the contract with the utilities in Massachusetts. Electricity that comes across the NECEC extension cord is going to cost almost 6 cents per kilowatt-hour. That's around twice as much as the current wholesale price of power, and the wholesale price is already at historic lows. Pretending something that's twice the price will drive historically low prices even lower doesn't make any sense whatsoever.

Mr. Anderson parrots CMP's unsupported claim that NECEC "will lower whole sale [sic] electric costs." We have at least three good reasons to be skeptical about that. First, CMP has a self-serving agenda to garner support for what will be a very profitable project for its corporate masters. Second, the consultant that came up with the numbers is on the CMP/Avangrid payroll. Last but not least, the only truly independent analysis we have seen to date suggests that CMP is grossly overstating estimated tax benefits. Say NO to NECEC!

Sandra Howard

Caratunk