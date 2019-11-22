Letter to the Editor: In response to ‘What if the NECEC project doesn’t happen’

As Executive Director of the Old Canada Road Scenic Byway, I would like to take a minute to respond to the well-penned letter to the editor of Nov. 15, 2019 from Delbert Reed of Freeman Township. This was a refreshing and new way to look at the NECEC corridor project. There are some perspectives that do need realignment however. The letter titled, “What if the NECEC project doesn’t happen? In the first paragraph, the author mentions that the resistance to the project might be different if proposed by the Natural Resources Council, Audubon, or ISO New England. To be accurate according to the Stipulation negotiated by the Governor and our Public Advocate, Central Maine Power can have nothing to do with the project, as it would take resources away from current customers. The corridor will be operated by a new entity that will be wholly owned by Avangrid - which is 85 percent owned by the Spanish company Iberdrola. I am surprised that the effort has not abandoned the CMP association in light of current company conditions, but I suppose it is more comfortable to deal with the devil you know and not the one you don’t. The fact is Iberdrola will own the corridor and money will flow to Spain. No need to interject the "what ifs" of ownership.

Regarding the monetary benefit to Maine: taking all of the listed amounts and dividing by the term- some up to 40 years - the Maine benefit is about 33 million with more than half of that in real estate tax that will benefit a very small number of towns. In addition, as Mr. Garnett Robinson has repeatedly said via his experience as a town tax evaluator that this number will significantly decrease over the life of the project. So taking away the purported $18 million in tax benefit per year leaves 15 million annually for CMP’s 560,000 customers. Dividing the 15 million by the number of customer’s amounts to around $27 per customer per year. Avangrid will take in $60 million per year and Hydro Quebec will net an estimated $200 million per year. That is correct- over a million a week for Avangrid. These numbers reveal CMP customers will lose a good pizza and a couple beers every year if the line is not approved.

The above paragraph is the simple version. Looking in to the real estate tax item and evaluating it from the last project CMP under took- Maine Power Reliability Project- there was a huge trend toward overstating tax benefits. Towns like CMP’s corresponding Property Tax Declarations at project close for the Towns of Dixmont, Detroit and Windsor. Please note that CMP permit estimates for Dixmont were $24 million with a declared value at project close in 2015 of $4,256,181.03 (17.7 percent of estimated value); Detroit CMP permit estimate $28.8 million with declared value at project close in 2015 of $10,436,407.45 (36 percent of estimated value); and Windsor CMP permit estimate of $138 million versus the declared value at project close in 2015 of $71,455,266.88 (51.7 percent of estimated value). In some towns, like Pownal, when they got the new substation, the influx of CMP's taxes hurt their overall town budget because they were not eligible for other resources, which resulted in a net loss for the town. Perhaps the pencil has been sharpened for the NECEC project, but experience speaks volumes.

Regarding the $140 million for ratepayer relief over 40 years: it may amount to nothing if it is awarded based on use. Large customers would receive the greatest benefit if volume delivery were the basis for relief. In addition, should the rate increase be granted there is no benefit.

Regarding climate change: the same benefit will be realized, if any, if the project goes through Vermont in the already permitted TDI project.

This type of education should be included in the recent bold advertising campaign promoting the NECEC project. So should the project not be approved, Maine will not lose much and its nationwide value, as a treasured place will remain intact.

Bob Haynes

Skowhegan