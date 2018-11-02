Letter to the Editor: In support of Cherieann Harrison for District 114

I attended an event recently where Cherieann Harrison spoke about what drives her to run for office in Augusta. She described how, after being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2004, she went through months of aggressive treatment. Thanks to her health insurance and the support of her family, the cancer went into remission. She has been healthy since then, but clearly the experience she went through in her early 20s had a formative effect on her. Not only can an experience like that reveal a person's inner strength, it can also lead them to prioritize what's truly important in life.

Cherieann's record of service in our community shows that she's someone who not only has a real perspective on what's most important but also has the persistence and determination to fight for it. After graduating from UMF, she began her career as a pharmacy technician at Howard's Rexall in Farmington, later moving to the pharmacy at Franklin Memorial Hospital. She now works in Augusta at Change Healthcare, heading up a team that negotiates Medicaid rebates for the state from drug manufacturers.

Cherieann has dedicated her professional life to healthcare locally, but, outside of work, she's also committed herself to service in her community. Raised in Temple, she is now a resident of Wilton, where she currently serves on the planning board. For the last four years, she's also served on the school board. As vice-chair of the school board she's worked hard to keep the budget in check, while also pushing for much needed investments, such as expanding resources for students' mental health needs. Given her experience in local politics, she'd begun considering a run for state-wide office. Recent actions at both the federal and state levels to deny and/or roll back access to health insurance finally convinced her to run this year.

Cherieann is deeply motivated to take on the issues that really impact Mainers' lives, from ensuring that people who have pre-existing conditions can get insurance to making sure that the State adequately funds our schools rather than forcing rural property owners to foot the bill.

I hope you'll join me in voting for Cherieann Harrison on Nov. 6.

Greg Kimber

Temple