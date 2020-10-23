Letter to the Editor: In support of Eddie Hastings

I am writing in support of Eddie Hastings for Franklin County Sheriff. I have known Eddie for most of his life. As a member of the Chesterville Fire Department Auxiliary, I observed firefighter Eddie’s dedication, talent, tenacity, innovation, and creativity, not only fighting fires but also being instrumental in acquiring Chesterville’s Engine 2. When Livermore Falls needed a Fire Chief he stepped in, helping that department to renovate and update.

Over the last 16 years as a police officer, patrolman, state fire investigator and patrol supervisor, Eddie has exhibited great depth in his dedication to the people of our region. He is concerned with addressing drug and alcohol issues by coordinating law enforcement with community assets. We would be fortunate indeed to have Eddie as our County Sheriff.

Maggy Wyckoff

Wilton