Letter to the Editor: In support of Few Fowler for Commissioner

I’m writing in support of Fen Fowler’s candidacy for Franklin County Commissioner for District #2. Although I live in Jay and will be unable to vote for Fen I have known him for nearly 40 years, and I believe he deserves the vote of Farmington, Chesterville and New Sharon residents.

Here are some of the reasons why:

Fen is committed to the well-being of all Franklin County residents. His lifelong work with Western Maine Community Action put that commitment into practice, beginning with housing and energy efficiency, then extending to early childhood education, health care, jobs, heating assistance, food security and services to the elderly. He knows Franklin County as few people do, from the ground up and the inside out.

Fen knows how to work with others. His public life has been devoted to building coalitions - locally, statewide and nationally—to get things done. He will be forward looking with respect to public health, clean energy, environmental preservation, access to broadband and economic development. These are all areas that need county partners and county investment if Franklin County is to thrive.

Fen plays fair. He is respectful and ethical. He listens. He keeps the focus on the big picture and thinks deeply about his decisions.

Fen will truly serve the people of Franklin County. We need that kind of commitment in these troubled times. Please vote for him in November.

Ellen Grunblatt

Jay