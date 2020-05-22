Letter to the Editor: In support of hydroelectric power

The arguments made by those who oppose the NECEC, which will allow hydroelectric power to be transmitted through Maine, are packed with exaggeration and wrong thinking. To see this you need look no further than to their opening argument, which asked you to imagine how you’d feel if a Jersey Turnpike size swath were cut through a pristine forest. This fantasy came complete with the kind of electrical towers Godzilla tore apart while fighting other freakishly large monsters in the “Creature Double Features” that aired on Channel 12 in the 1980’s. From the start this argument was designed to elicit a visceral response, much like those movies.

Cut to the argument that asks you to assume that hydroelectric facilities do more damage to the environment than fossil fuels. It relies on research taken out of context, asking you to apply findings related to new megadam projects in China to those constructed decades ago in Quebec. What they don’t tell you is that these facilities were constructed in compliance with far better environmental regulations and that the negative impacts cited as a reason for concern decline over time, or as these facilities are run near peak capacity. For instance, the methane released as vegetation flooded by these projects decays begins to resemble those produced by natural bodies of water within decades.

The truth is there’s no perfect energy source. Solar panels require mining operations that do a lot of damage to the environment. If you want to store that energy you’re going to have to mine rare earth metals that are particularly toxic. Burn fossil fuels and you emit a number of chemicals that have been linked to cancer. Natural gas is composed almost entirely of methane, which is 18 times more potent than carbon dioxide is in terms of warming. In fact, so much of it leaks from the wellheads that extract it, the pipelines that carry it, and the tanks that store it experts say it may cause more warming than other fossil fuels. And, unlike those methane emissions produced by hydroelectric facilities, these will not decline so long as natural gas is utilized.

Finally, we have those who argue that CMP will somehow send more money overseas if they replace the energy generated from natural gas acquired from the Caribbean, Middle East, and Russia with energy generated from resources found in Canada. This is absolutely ridiculous and, as with all of these arguments is born of the desire to besmirch this project and nothing else. The fact is, if CMP does buy electricity from Quebec Hydro, it will be spending money that is currently sent overseas in Maine, New Brunswick, and Quebec. This is clearly more likely to improve our economic situation than harm it.

It’s time for us to come to our senses. For 50 years we have sought to reduce pollution by replacing dirty fossil fuels burning power plants with those that rely on natural resources. In that time we have turned down any number of projects that would have done this because they weren’t quite as perfect as we would like them to be. Rather than make some improvement, we have repeatedly chosen to make no improvement. That’s what the opposition is arguing for, whether they realize it or not. If they defeat this there is nothing better waiting in the wings, just dreams of what might be done.



Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington