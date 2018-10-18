Letter to the Editor: In support of Jan Collins

I support Jan Collins for Maine State Senator because we grew up together in Wilton and have known each other for 55+ years, from sharing Sunday School as kids, to now celebrating grandchildren as mature women, and lots of life lived in between. She’s had an interesting and diverse career throughout the state while never losing touch with her rural roots. Her ability to listen, with a warmth that is always inclusive of diverse points of view and life experiences, is extraordinary. She has the skills, knowledge and personal attributes to get things done in a competent and respectful manner, and would be a welcome addition to the Maine Senate. I am so happy to endorse her candidacy!

Christine Merchant

Mt. Vernon