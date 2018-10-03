Franklin Countys First News

Letter to the Editor: In support of Jan Collins for state senate

Posted by • October 3, 2018 •

I have known Jan Collins for 20 years. We met when we were teaching at Jay High School. During that time I learned that Jan is an industrious , dedicated and intelligent person. Jan has always demonstrated a deep concern for many issues that matter to me. For example, I know that she will be a fierce champion of the poor and working class. Therefore I strongly support Jan Collins for the State Senate.

Paula Swenson
Sidney

