Letter to the Editor: In support of Jan Collins for state senate
I have known Jan Collins for 20 years. We met when we were teaching at Jay High School. During that time I learned that Jan is an industrious , dedicated and intelligent person. Jan has always demonstrated a deep concern for many issues that matter to me. For example, I know that she will be a fierce champion of the poor and working class. Therefore I strongly support Jan Collins for the State Senate.
Paula Swenson
Sidney
