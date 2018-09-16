Letter to the Editor: In support of Jan Collins
To the Editor,
Jan Collins, from Wilton, is running for State Senate District 17. She is a candidate representing change in our Legislature.
Basically, like many people, I’m fed up with the mess in Augusta. I’m hopeful that the climate there will improve. A lot will depend on who we elect to the Legislature, especially the Maine Senate.
I want a senator that respects our referendum votes and works toward consensus building. Unlike her opponent who has voted to over-ride, delay or re-write several laws approved by this district and state-wide referendum votes, Jan respects the voters of this district.
She will be a strong advocate for rural Maine.
Steve Buchsbaum
Belgrade
877-4477
smbuschsbaum@gmail.com
Leave a Response