Letter to the Editor: In support of Jan Collins

To the Editor,

Jan Collins, from Wilton, is running for State Senate District 17. She is a candidate representing change in our Legislature.

Basically, like many people, I’m fed up with the mess in Augusta. I’m hopeful that the climate there will improve. A lot will depend on who we elect to the Legislature, especially the Maine Senate.

I want a senator that respects our referendum votes and works toward consensus building. Unlike her opponent who has voted to over-ride, delay or re-write several laws approved by this district and state-wide referendum votes, Jan respects the voters of this district.

She will be a strong advocate for rural Maine.

Steve Buchsbaum

Belgrade

877-4477

smbuschsbaum@gmail.com