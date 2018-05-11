Letter to the Editor: In support of Janet Mills

Janet Mills is one of the most amazing people I've ever known - and absolutely the best person to be Maine's next governor.

As one of her former Assistant District Attorneys I witnessed first hand her great abilities. This included being responsible for three budgets, working with three sets of county commissioners, organizing and presenting cases on behalf of the victims of domestic violence, and supervising a multi jurisdictional staff of professionals. Throughout she always had time for others.

She knows how to get things done. She has always cared passionately about the people of Maine. Let's make Janet Mills our next governor!



Mary Flint

Sun City West, Arizona

Formerly of Farmington