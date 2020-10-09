Letter to the Editor: In support of Jared Golden

Jared Golden has spent the last two years working hard for the residents of Maine CD-2. He has fought to preserve the Affordable Care Act which has allowed thousands of Mainers to keep their insurance in these troubled times. He has supported efforts to expand Medicare coverage and lower prescription drug costs. He led efforts to establish a mental health and substance abuse unit at Togus to help veterans with these problems. Jared has supported working Mainers as well. He has fought to improve broadband infrastructure and has supported good union jobs in the paper and shipbuilding industries. He has fought against unfair regulation of Maine’s lobster industry. Most importantly he has been out and about, listening to his constituents and meeting them where they live. Jared thinks about the issues before him and votes his conscience, not always the party line. He has done a good job representing Maine CD-2 and deserves a second term. I’m voting for him and I urge you to also.

Jay Naliboff MD

Chesterville