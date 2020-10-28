Letter to the Editor: In support of Russell Black for Senate District 17
I’m writing in support for Russell Black for re-election to Senate District 17.
As a working farmer and logger Russell understands the needs of his constituents no matter if it’s in the un-organized territories, Farmington or Belgrade.
Russell is an independent thinker, he is willing to listen to your concerns, and works for you. As a Representative in the House and now as our Senator he has the experience and has demonstrated that he works for "Us."
- Russell opposes the CMP corridor
- Russell supports our law enforcement
- Russell supports the expansion of broadband in Franklin County
On Nov. 3 please vote for Russell Black.
Bob Carlton
Freeman Township