Letter to the Editor: In support of Russell Black for Senate District 17

Posted by • October 28, 2020 •

I’m writing in support for Russell Black for re-election to Senate District 17.

As a working farmer and logger Russell understands the needs of his constituents no matter if it’s in the un-organized territories, Farmington or Belgrade.

Russell is an independent thinker, he is willing to listen to your concerns, and works for you. As a Representative in the House and now as our Senator he has the experience and has demonstrated that he works for "Us."

  • Russell opposes the CMP corridor
  • Russell supports our law enforcement
  • Russell supports the expansion of broadband in Franklin County

On Nov. 3 please vote for Russell Black.

Bob Carlton
Freeman Township

