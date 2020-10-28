Letter to the Editor: In support of Russell Black for Senate District 17

I’m writing in support for Russell Black for re-election to Senate District 17.

As a working farmer and logger Russell understands the needs of his constituents no matter if it’s in the un-organized territories, Farmington or Belgrade.

Russell is an independent thinker, he is willing to listen to your concerns, and works for you. As a Representative in the House and now as our Senator he has the experience and has demonstrated that he works for "Us."

Russell opposes the CMP corridor

Russell supports our law enforcement

Russell supports the expansion of broadband in Franklin County

On Nov. 3 please vote for Russell Black.



Bob Carlton

Freeman Township