Letter to the Editor: In support of Russell Black

With so many local and national political controversies facing us next month, I wish to speak of a man representing us here in Senate District 17, Sen. Russell Black. I've known him for years and more recently, most of the family. Russell is hardworking both in legislature and on the family farm, as well as being of assistance when he can to his constituents.

He is criticized on occasion for voting along party lines only, and not in the interest of we the voters. Not true. Through my own research and questioning of others, I have found that Russell votes his conscience and, when need arises, in the interest of his constituents, not always "party line".

I sincerely suggest that we voters of Senate District 17 vote to return Senator Black to Maine Legislature in 2021.

Charles Tappan

Wilton