Letter to the Editor: In support of Sara Gideon

Last fall I went to Farmington to learn about Sara Gideon – she gave a short speech to the crowd, following up with Q&A. While her speech was sincere and informative, it was her answers to questions that left an impression. Many in the audience were lobbing controversial questions her way – trying to play ‘gotcha’ or create an uncomfortable situation. Sara remained calm, providing well-researched, clear answers. It was apparent she had studied the issues and had reached conclusions she felt would work best for Mainers. I left feeling comfortable that Sara could be a fine Senator for Maine.

Since that time I have followed her campaign, looking to see if she would begin modify answers in order to please donors – maybe change her attitudes to appeal to certain constituencies. Pleasantly, she has stuck to her values and still supports well thought-out, common sense plans to address issues facing our state.

If you are frustrated with Senator Collins and her habit of appeasing her party and kowtowing to national interests over us Mainers, I encourage you to look at Sara Gideon’s website. It is clear to me that Sara will passionately represent Maine and the needs of Mainers in an informed, thoughtful and respectful way.

Thank you for listening,

Cynthia Plank Orcutt

Kingfield