Letter to the Editor: In support of Sheriff Nichols

Dear Editor,

I am writing to express my deep support for Sheriff Scott Nichols in the coming election. I have heard others claim that he is an "extremist" and other very unsavory names and claims about his Character. How is it that protecting and defending a person's Constitutionally protected Rights is considered extremism? How is it that protecting those Rights is partisan? With all the division out there how is it that the Constitution, which Scott so adamantly defends is considered something to be taken so lightly by so many? I am damn Proud to have a Sheriff that I have ZERO doubt will protect my Rights! Scott has proven over and over again to me that he is a Man of Character and will stand up for ALL residents of Franklin County regardless of their party affiliation. It is no surprise to me that he is being attacked by those who could give a damn about our Rights... Voting for Sheriff should NEVER be a partisan issue, it should be based on Character and a proven track record and Scott Nichols is that Man. Remember, it's not just what he does in public that matters, it's the incredible things he's done behind the scenes that you will likely never hear about that matter more.

Brad Dyer

Carthage