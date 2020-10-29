Letter to the Editor: In support of Sheriff Scott Nichols

I am writing this letter in support of Sheriff Scott Nichols. For the last 8 years, Sheriff Nichols has been a source of security and well-being for myself and my family in Phillips. During this time, I have been able to contact him directly when I have had questions or concerns, and he has always responded promptly. And has treated me respectfully and with care as a fellow community member, despite my obvious liberal perspectives. In my opinion, this is enough to demonstrate that he does not discriminate regarding the lefts and the rights in his role as Sheriff but demonstrates that he regards all the citizens of our county as equals. As a psychologist in the community, I have also been encouraged by his humane treatment of those he is required to herd towards incarceration and other forms of rehabilitation. In a time when politics has divided us, I have not experienced this division coming from Scott. For this I am grateful, and he has our votes.

Kindly,

Susy Sanders, PhD

Phillips