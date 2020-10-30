Letter to the Editor: In support of Stephan Bunker

Dear fellow citizens,

Many of you will remember me as your municipal police officer, County Sheriff and selectman for my home town.

I am here today in ask you to join me in supporting Stephan Bunker as the candidate for the House of Representatives for Farmington and New Sharon.

I have had the pleasure of serving with Stephan for decades as a municipal police officer, deputy sheriff and as a fellow member of the select board for Farmington.

While on the select board, I found Stephan to be a caring, thoughtful and cost-conscious board member. His ethics are above question.

As fellow veterans, I applaud his work with the local American Legion post, striving to promote veterans’ services in the region.

His life-long dedication to public service speaks for itself.

Please help me to send Steve to the Maine legislature where he can continue to serve the citizens of New Sharon and Farmington as your representative.

Thank you.

Dennis C. Pike

Farmington