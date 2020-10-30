Letter to the Editor: In support of Stephan Bunker

Hello, this is Diana Bell.

I am writing to voice my support for Stephan Bunker as the candidate for the Maine House for Farmington and New Sharon.

Following the tragedy of the Sept. 16th propane explosion in our town, my family was struck with a tremendous loss. I immediately received support, care and guidance from Steve to help me carry thru these most difficult times.

He later joined our family to offer compelling testimony to change and improve Maine’s Dig Safe laws.

He continues to be a friend I can depend upon. I know he will be a solid and caring voice in the legislature. One you can depend upon to serve the interests of our farmers, foresters, small businesses, veterans and the elderly.

Please join me in sending Steve to the Maine legislature for Farmington and New Sharon.

Thanks you.

Diana Bell

Farmington