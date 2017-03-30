Letter to the Editor: Incentives misplaced with healthcare system

The failure of the US House of Representatives to pass a bill replacing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) after promising to do so for the past seven years should come as no surprise to anyone familiar with the current health care landscape. Repealing is easy, replacing is hard because the system is incredibly complicated and no matter what you do somebody is going to lose.

I am writing to urge people regardless of political affiliation who believe that every person deserves to have comprehensive, affordable health care to come together to elect representatives who are committed to the same principle. Bernie Sanders has proposed expanding Medicare to everyone, which seems like a good place to start but does not address the underlying problems of the system that increase costs and distort the economy.

An example of an underlying problem of the healthcare system is that the incentives are misplaced so free market principles do not work well. Providers get paid and insurance companies and pharmaceutical manufacturers make money when you are sick, not when you are well. A better system would start when you are born and provide incentives when you are well by delivering the optimum amount of services in the same way that a farmer takes care of his crops so that they deliver the desired harvest.

Changing the health care system is hard and will require fortitude, understanding and integrity on the part of our elected representatives but it is critical because the current system is unsustainable.

Edward Miller

Farmington