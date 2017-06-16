Letter to the Editor: Incident during vote not reflective of Farmington

I'm writing about some experiences I recently had in our community.

On Tuesday, June 13, a small number of parents gathered together with signs to remind people of the community election and to express our individual support of the proposed school budget. We stood on public sidewalks (in small enough numbers that no pedestrians or motorists were impeded) and on public greens like the triangle near MG's Videos.

During these 'standouts' I noticed many people waving, giving the thumbs ups and, yes, the occasional motorist who gently shook their head 'No', to which I replied with a shrug and a smile. It was a nice to realize how we can disagree without being disagreeable and continue to be neighbors.

While standing on a sidewalk near a public school (we had contacted the principal ahead of time to ask about policy, which allows action that is not disruptive to motorists or pedestrians) something happened that took all observers aback. A driver shook her middle finger at us while mouthing the words "f.u." but stating the full expletive. She then pulled her truck up onto the sidewalk to a nearby group of sign holders (which included a child who asked to attend and was holding a 'support my future' sign, which she made herself) in a very unsafe manner, according to all witnesses. Many of us felt threatened by her unsafe driving and uncertain about what was coming when her anger was so clearly bubbling to the surface. The driver made this same gesture and mouthed the same words to this group.

With her truck halfway in the street and halfway on the sidewalk, she got out and said the group 'should not be there' because they were within 300 feet of a polling place. She told them to move down the sidewalk, which they did. (We later measured the distance and they were indeed in compliance of the law).

While there are many examples of incivility and anger in our world, I believe Farmington is better than this incident suggests. I hope we can all commit to the standard that there is no call to be threatening or profane to our neighbors.

Karol Maybury

Wilton