Letter to the Editor: Integrity, misinformation and the race for sheriff

I am the same person today as I was eight years ago when I became your Sheriff, as I was 12 years ago when I became a Police Chief, as I was 16 years ago when I went to serve in Iraq, as I was 36 years ago when I became a Maine State Trooper assigned to Franklin County, as I was 41 years ago when I joined the United States Army and took the same oath to protect and defend.

As a law enforcement officer, there is nothing more important than the truth, regardless of how that truth may impact you personally. One of the most thrown around words in law enforcement is “Integrity.” Every police officer can give you the rote definition taught in police academy which generally is reiterated as “Doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” Your Sheriff, your Sheriff’s Administration and the individual Deputies and Corrections Officers who work at Franklin County are continually held to the highest standards of personal integrity; not only by the leadership but also one another.

Telling the truth can never be more important than when relaying information to the public as the public depends on the honesty and “integrity” of the police to make informed decisions. My Administration and I have worked diligently to provide the public with accurate information from the day I was sworn into office. That goes from the daily reports, to the press releases, to the responses to requests for information and the information provided in this re-election campaign.

We live in an age where the amount of information, both good and bad, true, and untrue, goads for our attention. This seems especially true when candidates are running for public office. We see candidates vying for your votes by presenting information as truth. Sometimes it is, sometimes it is not. Sometimes it is opinion and not facts. Candidates for office, especially candidates running for elected police positions, like Sheriff, should never knowingly or intentionally mislead the public with faulty, incorrect or opinionated information or portray information to be factual when the research has not been done to investigate the facts. Every police officer learns early in their career that when we investigate a crime, we must not become emotionally involved in the case and we must look at all the facts, from both sides (i.e. the victim and the alleged perpetrator). We must collect the information and then present that information as a case to be prosecuted or not. It would be remarkable if candidates running for office would follow that same notion.

In this Sheriff’s election we have found ourselves inundated with misinformation often veiled as the sharing of an opinion. Everyone has a right to their opinion, but public officials and those seeking public office should ensure that their “opinion” is based in facts. In the past couple of months, we have seen that just has not been the case. Whether a candidate is simply careless in presenting information or if they are intentionally maligning information to create doubt and fear it shows their willingness to do and say anything to portray themselves as a viable candidate.

This Administration is doing all we can to correct the misinformation being spread. There are days it seems we are entrenched in the Battle of the Somme, blood and mud being slung violently, with no concern for anything, certainly no concern for truth. If a candidate cannot be trusted to be honest in the information they are providing to the public during an election, how can anyone trust them to provide accurate and truthful information after they are elected and in power?

As part of the honesty, openness and transparency of myself and my office, we created and included a ‘Fact Checker’ section on our campaign website. Here we present factual information as a response to the misinformation being provided on public forums. We will continue to update this page as more misinformation is discovered. Please take a moment to read through this list to learn more about your Sheriff’s Office and county government:

Age limits for serving Sheriffs

Filling open shifts and gaps in coverage for Franklin County residents

The ‘call-sharing’ agreement with the Maine State Police

The myth of slow response times to calls

The high turn-over rate in local law enforcement

Ensuring employees feel safe and supported

Investigating fatal accidents

National accreditation of the Sheriff’s Office

Patrol visibility, overall trust, and professionalism of the Sheriff’s Office

Leadership and vision

Crime and drug use

Employee recognition

The office of Sheriff

Nepotism

Fiscal responsibility

The words ‘Preferred Candidate’ appearing on your ballot

The FSCO K9 program

An additional patrol (tenth) position for the Unorganized Territories

The Basic Firearms and Safety Training classes

Handling personnel complaints

Employee retention

When I originally ran for the position of Sheriff, I did so at the urgent request of many of the members of the organization. They knew that their Sheriff’s Office needed substantial reorganization. Knowing the people who worked there possessed abilities far and above what they were being allowed to use, I threw my hat into the ring. Running for Sheriff was never about me or my ego or simply because I wanted to be Sheriff; it was about the employees and the citizens of Franklin County. I continue with the same mindset today.

Even before being elected as your Sheriff, I was on the original board that oversaw the building and implementation of a new standalone dispatch center. I have always been supportive of seeking new and better ways to provide necessary services without unnecessary increases in property taxes. I continue to support changes that will improve the necessary services to all first responders of Franklin County that dispatchers provide.

With the help of the jail staff and a huge amount of hard work locally, with the BOC (Board of Corrections) and with the legislature, we were able to re-open the jail after its seven-year downgrade to a holding facility. We had to hire fewer staff than were employed there before and found ways to cut corners and trim line items to stay within the allowed budget. All corrections services however were successfully restored. As a testament to the hard work of all the corrections staff and the leadership of your Sheriff, Department of Corrections bi-annual inspections continually result in the highest ratings possible. This, despite continued jail funding shortfalls and repairs to much needed infrastructure improvements we have been able to accomplish at the jail include replacing the roof and upgrading the HVAC from an old pneumatic system to a digital system.

With the help of the patrol command staff, we have been able to establish a top rate patrol and investigative unit with state-of-the-art equipment and training. The deputies working in Franklin County are some of the most kind, professional, committed, and thoughtful police officers we could ever hope to have serving our public. Through a thorough hiring process we have been able to attract and retain these exceptional professionals. Each of them knows we hold them to the highest standards, because that is what our county deserves, the best.

Implementing community outreach programs was something I knew must be done right away in order to establish a rapport with you, the public. Some of the programs we have been able to successfully put into place are:

Citizens Police Academies

Basic Firearms Safety Courses

Elder Check Program

Building Checks

Keeping Your Keys Program

Rural School Outreach Programs

Birthday Parades

Camp Postcard

Safety Zone at Sheriff’s Office (a safe place established for people in conflict where they can meet in safety to exchange children etc., without fear)

Many of these are extremely popular and allow us to provide a valuable service - as well as outreach.

Having all of this in the rear-view mirror, we continually look toward the future - building upon our accomplishments of the past.

Part of the building process for the future must focus upon the jail itself. We have been working with the County Commissioners, and our Board of Visitors to evaluate the needs of the 37-year-old facility. Looking specifically to improve our ability to provide the best possible services for a jail our size. A Board of Visitors never existed at the jail until I found local volunteers to serve as a separate set of eyes to help identify needs for inmates and corrections staff. Statutorily, a Board of Visitors ordinarily only looks at a jail’s mental health services, however your Sheriff expanded that to include all services in the jail. With their help we will continue to identify and remedy any deficiencies, seek financial resources, to include grants, to assist with improvements while always mindful of staying within a limited budget.

Regarding the future of patrol, we have been working for nearly three years to fund a tenth full-time patrol deputy position*. We have realized this goal in 2020. The State funding, we have received is dedicated specifically to improve the services the Sheriff’s Office provides to the UT’s (Unorganized Townships). This position is fully funded by the State through UT tax money and will not increase local property taxes. With the imminent addition of this position, we have already begun working with our collective bargaining unit (patrol union) to implement a new patrol schedule which will further improve our coverage for the entire county.

What do I bring to you as Sheriff? More than two decades of management experience and attention to detail. I am engaged in the communities we serve and work with both public and private agencies, and I sit on various Boards – all of which equals a variety of in-depth experience, awareness, and foresight.

As a leader, one must be able to attract and retain an excellent administrative team. I have done that. This also illustrates my management grounding in guiding substantial responsibility and providing services. Good people are critical to an organization. We have some of the very best. Period.

On a final note, I want to take a moment to address some of the things that are being said about me online that are untrue. People I have never met, or do not know me, are trying to define who I am, my character, and what I have been doing as your Sheriff for the past eight years and in law enforcement for the past 36 years.

I am not a racist or a bigot, I never have been and never will be. My family is about as culturally diverse as it gets. I disavow all extremist groups whether they be left wing or right wing. I do not support violence in any way, shape, or form. I am not anti-government to either State or Federal authorities. I am responsible for enforcing the laws of the State of Maine and do this to the best of my ability. I make no apologies for being a staunch defender of our Constitution. I took an oath to uphold it and take that oath very seriously. That is not right-wing ideology, it should be every American’s ideology – and that should be as American as apple pie.

The people of Franklin County, regardless of their political persuasions, are kind, hardworking individuals. I have faith that you are not easily influenced by sources outside of our communities. I have faith that you will use your own knowledge and look at my past history as your Sheriff to make a determination if you feel I am really any of those things I am being accused of.

In closing, I would like to thank the overwhelming county-wide support of this campaign. For those who may be undecided – I ask for your vote. Your Sheriff, the Sheriff’s Office administration, Deputies, Jail Administration, Corrections Officers and all of the supporting staff have worked hard over the last eight years to correct many years of neglect and to ensure that we are running the most professional and top-notch law enforcement agency and jail ever.

As we look to the future we do so with one point of view: to continue to provide the very best services possible that protect your physical wellbeing, civil rights and property, while ever mindful that budget increases mean property tax increases.

Sheriff Scott Nichols

New Sharon

* *Additional patrol position public information:

http://www.dailybulldog.com/db/features/sheriff-proposes-unorganized-territories-deputy/

http://www.dailybulldog.com/db/features/commissioners-mull-county-animal-control-officer/

http://www.dailybulldog.com/db/features/commissioners-approve-u-t-budget-send-it-to-the-state/