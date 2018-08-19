Letter to the Editor: It is laughable

It is laughable that the Maine Heritage Policy Center (MHPC) has been claiming our referendum process is too influenced by out-of-state interests when the MHPC an arm of the State Policy Network, a national right-wing organization based in Virginia. And MHPC loved the referendum process when they strenuously pushed the TABOR (so-called Taxpayer Bill of Rights) referendum which was entirely imported from out-of-state. (Luckily the people defeated that stinker.) MHPC is opposed to MaineCare Expansion and a higher minimum wage, which were passed by the people, among much else that is good for everyday Mainers and working families but not so good for their rich friends. MHPC also led the charge against Same-Day Voter Registration which was removed by LePage and his allies in the legislature but overwhelmingly reinstated by referendum. And where is MHPC’s outrage about the infamous Citizens United court decision that allows so much dark money into our politics? Where is their outrage with out-of-state wealth and corporate PAC money buying off their friendly politicians in Maine and elsewhere? MHPC is awash in hypocrisy, and they are certainly not out to help the average citizens of Maine. Better healthcare, wages, voting rights, and civil rights are certainly the will of the majority of Mainers. It is little wonder that MHPC is attacking our referendum process. Their interests are with the rich and the big corporations, and some recent referendums just have not gone their way. That’s what this is really all about.

James Bilancia

Brewer