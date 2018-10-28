Letter to the Editor: Jan Collins for District 17

I support Jan Collins for the State of Maine, District 17 Senator seat. The current legislators have done little for the property owners in Maine and it is up to us to change that. They have reduced revenue from the state to offset property taxes. The revenues from Revenue Sharing and the Local Roads Assistance Program were designed to do just that, offset property taxes. We need change; we need someone that will stand up for the people of Maine. I’m voting for Jan Collins.

Guy Iverson

Chesterville