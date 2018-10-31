Letter to the Editor: Jan Collins is a well-rounded candidate

Jan Collins represents what is best in Maine: she has real grit, she’s intelligent, she listens, she cares, and she follows through. Let’s face it, what we’ve had in the past few years has not done most of us any good at all. We need someone who will work to fix our healthcare system, make Maine attractive to businesses and ensure that our environment is protected for future generations. Jan’s background in education and healthcare and her experience in agriculture and business make her a very well-rounded candidate for office and someone I would be proud to have represent me.

Anne Smith

Strong