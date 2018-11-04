Letter to the Editor: Jan Collins is best candidate

After having attended five Candidate forums in our district, I am certain that Jan Collins is our best candidate for the Maine Senate. She has a deeper understanding of the issues than her opponent and will be ready to tackle the difficult problems when she arrives in Augusta.

Jan Collins would do a better job serving the people of this district in 4 key areas:

1. Property Tax Relief: Jan knows the burden on towns has increased the last 8 years because the State has reduced revenue sharing to towns in this district by $10 million dollars in order to provide tax cuts to the wealthiest 3% of Mainers.

Her opponent voted for those reductions.

2. Health Care: Jan would support expanding MaineCare on day one which will help 70,000 Mainers get health coverage, help Franklin Memorial Hospital stay in business, and create thousands of new health care jobs. Her opponent voted 5 times to NOT expand MaineCare before he finally conceded that it might help us. His party has obstructed the will of the voters on this issue at every level of government.

3. Education: The state needs to honor funding 55% of local education which 72% of Maine voters approved in 2003. Instead legislators have shifted teacher retirement costs and school administrative costs to the local property tax to the tune of more than 50 million dollars this year alone. Relying heavily on property taxes to fund schools disadvantages rural schools, our students, and our future.

4. Infrastructure: Because of the tax cuts for the wealthiest and the dysfunction in Augusta, our roads and bridges are in disrepair and Maine ranks at the bottom when compared to other states in access to broadband and complete cell coverage. All of which are needed to support current business and attract new business. The highest income earners now have the lowest effective tax rate of any income group in the state... while the tax burden has increased for most of us.

The choice is clear. If you want change for the better, Vote for Jan Collins for State Senate.

Lisa Lisius RN

Farmington, Maine