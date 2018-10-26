Letter to the Editor: Jan Collins would bring value to Senate

This campaign season has offered me a rare opportunity: to get to know and be impressed by Jan Collins, Democratic candidate for State Senate District 17.

A native Mainer, Jan retired after 26 years of teaching high school science, and is today a thriving blueberry farmer. She also has an impressive record of voluntary service on boards dedicated to preserving the environment, and improving community life. At candidate forums I’ve attended, she has stood out for her intelligence and ability to provide clear yet nuanced answers to complex questions. She doesn’t just state her positions; she explains why she holds them. That, and her unfailing personal warmth and civility during discussion, are characteristics too rare in our public life.

Her election to the Senate in Augusta would bring much of value to that body.



Ed McCarthy

Vienna