Letter to the Editor: Janet Mills will make an excellent governor

This is a critical year for the future of healthcare in Maine. After eight years of the LePage administration’s policies, Maine has dropped from eighth in the nation to twenty-third in America’s Health Rankings https://www.americashealthrankings.org.. Governor LePage has worked to block Medicaid expansion and gut public health infrastructure, often in defiance of the legislature and the will of the voters themselves.

Fortunately, Mainers have an opportunity to reverse this decline and elect a Governor who will work to improve healthcare in Maine and restore civil discourse to the political process. That person is Janet Mills.

I have known Janet Mills for thirty years, as a District Attorney, member of the Maine House, Attorney General, and as a friend. She has always put the interests of ordinary Mainers first, and has been outspoken in her support of victims of domestic violence. She has purchased Naloxone for the use of first responders and supports using MaineCare funds for medication assisted therapy for opioid dependency. She has acted while others have just talked.

I urge you to check out Janet’s website, www.janetmills.com, and contact her with your questions. I believe she will make an excellent governor and deserves the support of Democratic voters in the primary election.

Sincerely,

Jay Naliboff MD