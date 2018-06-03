Letter to the Editor: Jared Golden is a real straight shooter

Dear Editor,

Several weeks ago I met Jared Golden when he stopped by the Orange Cat Cafe in Kingfield for a meet and greet. The crowd gathered there was treated to an up close and personal time with the District 2 candidate for US Congress. Jared was surprisingly open, honest and seemed like a real straight shooter. He had a good grasp of issues, he listened to all sides before making a comment - and most importantly, he said he understands that reaching a compromise is often necessary to achieve results.

Jared comes from Lewiston, where he is wildly popular, having been supported by 72% of the voters last election when he ran for the Maine House. He is an Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, he attended Bates College on the GI Bill, followed by a law degree, all of which has served him well as he has become the Maine House Whip over the last several years - an important leadership position.

Jared seems to understand the issues facing District 2. Based on my meeting with the candidate, and research I have done on his website and those of the other candidates, I believe Jared Golden is the best choice for us in District 2 as US Congressman - someone who will honestly and thoughtfully represent our issues and concerns in Washington. I encourage you to please consider a vote for Jared on June 12.

Cynthia Orcutt

Kingfield, Maine