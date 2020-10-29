Letter to the Editor: Join me in voting for our Sheriff

Scott Nichols – Our Sheriff

As you ride through Franklin County there are many election signs on every corner. Many are Eddie Hastings signs. If only signs made a great Sheriff. If only placing “Preferred Candidate” on the ballot makes a great Sheriff.

Scott Nichols has a proven record serving the public for decades with a distinguished career that very few can achieve without the level of commitment that he has provided for our County and State. Scott has spent his life in our communities, making decisions based on his broad law enforcement background and training in order to keep our streets and families safe.

Under Scott Nichols leadership, his Detectives and Deputies have gained the trust and respect of all in Franklin County for myriad reasons. You won’t find many locals that feel comfort when they look in their mirror and see a Police Officer in the rearview mirror. But whether it’s the opioid epidemic, a blinding winter blizzard, a traffic accident or a simple lost dog; you can always find comfort in the sight of a Franklin County Deputy or Sheriff vehicle in your community. It is precisely that style of leadership and credibility that Scott Nichols has brought to the Sheriff’s Department that brings comfort to us in Franklin County. For public safety, for experienced leadership and most of all for his honesty, Scott Nichols is and has been Our Sheriff. As a Registered Democrat, I will be casting my ballot for the qualities that Scott Nichols has proven he has over the many years he has served Mainers. Please join me in voting for Our Sheriff.

Patrick Carleton

Chesterville