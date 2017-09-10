Letter to the Editor: Leave children out of budget debate

Yes or No on RSU 9 Budget, leave our children out of it please.

This morning my daughter, a student in RSU 9, pressed me to vote No on Tuesday, Sept. 12. I asked her why she thought that. She told me that two staff members at her school told her that her school would not get any books if we voted Yes.

I support teaching kids the process, but that is not what happened here. When asked about the vote on Sept. 12 and what she knew about it she could only repeat that her school won't get books. She was upset and bothered by anybody who would be voting YES on Tuesday.

The teachers of RSU9 schools, regardless of their own personal opinion, have no business pushing a yes or no vote agenda on students. It is totally inappropriate.

Dan Patterson

Farmington