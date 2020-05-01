Letter to the Editor: Let them sit

If you travel and go grocery shopping anywhere in Europe one thing stands out - cashiers have chairs to sit upon. It doesn't slow them down or make them look lazy - and they'll pop up to help you if you need help - but it does mean they don't have to stand on their feet all day. Only one grocery chain in the US has cashiers sitting down: Aldi. Aldi is a German chain.

Given how our cashiers at Hannaford and Walmart are "heroes" now, making sure we have what we need in these surreal time, why not let them have a seat? Stools would not be a big investment. Maybe we could even get left and right to agree on this?

Scott Erb

Farmington