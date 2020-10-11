Letter to the Editor: Let’s focus on what’s most important

Now that the president’s health scare is hopefully over, let’s think back to what people were concerned about, before these most recent news cycles.

Under Trump’s leadership, our country has done worse than any other country in fighting Covid-19; he is working to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, just when people are needing it most; and his lack of leadership and example are hampering commonsense efforts to reduce infections, like masking, social distancing, and avoiding large indoor crowds.

He gave the economy a huge sugar high, with enormous tax cuts that mostly benefited wealthy Americans, while doing very little to help everyday people. Most of the jobs created by his administration have been low paying, gig economy jobs, requiring wage-earners to hold down two or more jobs just to get by.

Americans have been deeply offended by his unapologetic racism, his disrespect to women, his demeaning of service members as losers, his hiring of criminals and ideologically conflicted persons to serve in his administration, and his embrace of totalitarian leaders and his shunning of our traditional allies. There is much more that could be said.

If Donald Trump is given four more years, he will continue to damage and erode our institutions and our democracy. I would urge you strongly to join me in voting for his opponent, a decent man who stands in sharp contrast to Trump in almost every imaginable way. Let’s elect Joe Biden, and begin the cleanup of our country.

Henry Washburn

New Sharon