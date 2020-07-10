Letter to the Editor: Let’s stick to honest language about the Clean Energy Corridor and Hydro-Québec

Opponents of the Clean Energy Corridor, such as J. Nicholas here, attempt to vilify the companies that would build the power line because it will generate revenue. This makes no sense whatsoever.

Investing in clean energy infrastructure requires risk taking with large sums. Over the past two decades alone, Hydro-Québec has put billions of dollars towards building the generation needed to continue to power Québec with renewable energy – and to flow more clean power to our neighbors. Today, another connection line is needed between our system and New England’s in order to bring more electrons your way. Hydro-Québec is therefore investing hundreds of millions of dollars to build the transmission needed in Québec to connect to the Clean Energy Corridor. Investments of this magnitude are required to transport the millions of clean megawatt hours that can make a dent in warming temperatures.

If J. Nicholas distrusts Hydro-Québec’s approach to sustainability and fighting pollution, he should spend a little time looking at our practices and how our approach in these matters garners top scores from corporate sustainability analysts. For more on that see here and here.

Over the past decade, Hydro-Québec’s energy deliveries have displaced over 100 million tons of carbon in neighboring markets – the same impact as having approximately 30 million cars disappear from the roads. By displacing the burning of even more fossil fuels for energy, Maine and Québec can continue the fight against pollution with the Clean Energy Corridor.

J. Nicholas speaks of “destruction” in Maine and in Québec. That is simply not true. Hydro-Québec limits its projects’ impacts through innovative design and mitigation measures. No biodiversity is lost. None. For more on that, see here.

Moreover, Maine experts at the Department of Environmental Protection carried out a rigorous two-year review of the Clean Energy Corridor and determined that it meets—or exceeds—all standards set out by the environmental agency. The new right of way will be 54 feet wide, with 35-foot trees in it. “Destruction” - Really?

Destruction is what burning fossil fuels inflicts on Maine, Québec and every other place in the world. The fossil fuel industry – which is funding the opposition to the Clean Energy Corridor – celebrates letters like those written by J. Nicholas. Trying to stop the biggest clean energy project in the region only aims to ensure that polluters can keep on polluting. Is that really what Mainers want?

Lynn St-Laurent

Hydro-Québec spokesperson