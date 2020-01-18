Letter to the Editor: Life after CMP

Imagine being able to trust your electricity provider! Imagine opening your electric bill and knowing you are being billed for the actual amount of power that you received. Imagine having electricity delivered to your home or business at a low cost, just and reasonable rate. Imagine having reliable power and reasonable and adequate service. Imagine only having a few “unpreventable” outages a year when severe weather interrupts delivery. Imagine even then, having power restored in minutes or hours instead of days or weeks. Imagine having safety at the forefront for customers, employees and the traveling public. Imagine having a power grid that is modern, innovative and new. Imagine broken poles, hazardous trees and other maintenance issues being cared for immediately, instead of waiting years in backlogged work orders. Imagine a company with an adequate Maine workforce that only depended on contractors for emergencies. Imagine money for your power staying in Maine instead of being transferred overseas. Imagine if you can, being part owner of the company that delivers your power. Imagine the company has your best interests in mind. Imagine businesses coming into Maine because of safe, reliable and affordable electricity. Imagine a news cycle without CMP and investigations in the headlines. Imagine being able to trust your electric supplier! Imagine a MPUC having time to focus on other sorts of utility issues instead of being consumed by CMP mismanagement.

Sound like pie in the sky? Sound like some futuristic fairy tale? Well it is futuristic but it's not a fairy tale. It is also a description of “the good ole days” in Maine (except for customer ownership) when CMP was Maine owned and held accountable by the MPUC, but that is a bygone era with no hope of returning. It is time for 21st century thinking and a new model. CMP and their overseas masters have left us no other options, It is time for Maine customers to own the grid and to dictate their expectations for safe, reliable, reasonable, adequate service at low cost, just and reasonable rates. It is time for bills and accounting to reflect actual usage. It is time for local control. It is time for homeowners and businesses to be able to generate their own power and share excess to the grid at reasonable pricing. It is time for communities to be allowed to resource power in the way that makes sense for them. It is time for co-generation to be embraced. It is time for Consumer owned power! It is time to support LD1646 and to embrace continuous improvement. It is time to contact your legislature and tell them to embrace LD1646 because they work for you!

Rev Darien (Deke) Sawyer

Jackman, Maine