Letter to the Editor: Look at the facts

All I ask in this letter is that you, the reader, look at the facts, check out the sources that I provide at the end of this letter, and draw your own conclusions based on the evidence.

On October 4th, Sheriff Nichols stated in a Facebook post that “Sheriffs do not answer to state and local government” [1]. That is simply not true. Article 9, Section 10 of the Maine State Constitution contains a paragraph titled “Removal of sheriffs from office and replacement” that reads as follows:

“Whenever the Governor upon complaint, due notice and hearing shall find that a sheriff is not faithfully or efficiently performing any duty imposed upon the sheriff by law, the Governor may remove such sheriff from office and appoint another sheriff to serve for the remainder of the term for which such removed sheriff was elected.” [2]

That’s right, folks. Governor Mills has the authority to remove Sheriff Nichols if she follows the above process spelled out in the State Constitution. I’m not saying she should do it. I’m merely noting that she can, and that Sheriff Nichols is wrong.

But why would he say that? If we scroll back in Nichols’ campaign page to September 15th, he posted about an award he received from the “Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association” (hereafter CSPOA) [4]. The post includes a group photo with Nichols, CSPOA founder Richard Mack, and Dar Leaf, the sheriff of Barry County in Michigan. We’ll come back to Leaf and Mack later, but for now let’s talk about what the CSPOA stands for. In sprite of the very clear authority given to the Governor by the State Constitution, the group makes quite a claim on its About page:

“In addition to upholding the law, the sheriff is also charged with upholding the supreme law, the Constitution. The law enforcement powers held by the sheriff supersede those of any agent, officer, elected official or employee from any level of government when in the jurisdiction of the county. The vertical separation of powers in the Constitution makes it clear that the power of the sheriff even supersedes the powers of the President. Furthermore, it is this responsibility that grants a Sheriff the Constitutional authority to check and balance all levels of government within the jurisdiction of the County.” [5]

Let that sink in for a minute. In a county with a nuclear missile installation, does the county sheriff’s alleged authority to launch the missiles supersede that of the President as Commander in Chief of the armed forces? Does Sheriff Nichols have the authority to conduct foreign policy with the Canadian government just because Franklin County has an international border? The answer to these questions should be obvious, but in any case certain persons connected to CSPOA are taking this concept of the “Constitutional Sheriff” dangerously far to the point where they see the office of county sheriff as all check and no balance on the rest of the government.

Take a look at CSPOA’s founder, Richard Mack. The Washington Times, which is not exactly a left-wing propaganda rag, reports that he was involved in strategic discussions with militias during the Bundy ranch standoff in 2014, where they discussed the idea of using women and children as human shields [6]. To quote Ken Christesen, the sheriff of San Juan County, New Mexico, “If you look at Richard Mack’s organization, it sounds like a good organization, but when you start trying to enforce things and rally people like a militia and go to guns over issues like at the Bundy ranch [in 2014] — we narrowly avoided a blood bath” [7].

It gets worse. Remember Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf, who was also in that group photo with Nichols? [8] shows him with one of the militia members involved in the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and “put her on trial for ‘treason’”. The article goes on to say that Leaf all but defended their actions, implying that the whole thing may have been a perfectly legitimate felony arrest.

Make no mistake: a county-wide police state is still a police state. The Constitution of the State of Maine, which Sheriff Nichols swore to defend, does place checks on his authority. He does answer to the Governor. Do you want to re-elect a sheriff who asserts that he does not even answer to the President within the limits of Franklin County?

Peter Bourgelais

Phillips

